Home Cities Hyderabad

Fabled friends on stage

In the second part, while the cowherds unknowingly enter the mouth of the demon Aghasura who took the form of a python, Krishna comes to the rescue and saves them along with their cows.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Vijaya Pratap
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The result of Pramod Kumar Reddy’s relentless hard work paid rich dividends on Saturday evening at Ravindra Bharathi: his ballet Maitrim Bhajathe took the audience on a pleasant journey into Hindu mythology, as the characters came alive from Ramayana, Bhagavatam and Mahabharata. Pramod donned all the three key roles of Rama, Krishna and Karna. The central theme is that of friendship and its values as portrayed in these epics. The 28-member team danced, swirling and swaying to the brilliant music.

Maitrim Bhajathe opens with an invocation to the pancha bhootas (the five elements).  The first episode covers Rama-Sugriva’s friendship pact, Rama’s help in killing Vaali, Sugriva neglecting to honour his promise, but later rectifying his mistake and sending his troops to search for Sita.

In the second part, while the cowherds unknowingly enter the mouth of the demon Aghasura who took the form of a python, Krishna comes to the rescue and saves them along with their cows. The childhood games of Krishna with his friends were very well depicted, much to the amusement of the audience. The third and final segment shows Karna and Duryodhana and how the former failed as a true friend in correcting the latter when he was going on the wrong path.

The dramatic component and the magnificent music scored by Sweta Prasad enhanced the production. Sweta in her melodious voice brought out the emotions effortlessly: her rendering of the dramatic verse (padyalu) was admirable. Renuka Prasad’s jathis added fervour and his mridangam resonated, inspiring the dancers as they dazzled in Basava Raju’s lighting. Namadevan and Shabin, the two male dancers from Chennai especially for this production impressed with their agility and energy. All the dancers, right from the youngest, dressed in pretty costumes, danced with much enthusiasm and acted their roles convincingly.

The narrator duo, which appeared before each segment delivered the script given to them, but most of which was not comprehensible to the laity. Both speaking alternately in simple English and simple Telugu would have helped. For future presentations, the ballet can be crisply edited; the loose ends dealt with; taking more care while establishing characters, all of which will result in refining Maitrim Bhajathe.
A final bow by all the artists at the end of the programme should suffice. On the whole, Maitrim Bhajathe is a laudable attempt by Pramod Kumar Reddy. Nice to know that our home- grown talent is coming of age!

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp