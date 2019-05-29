Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to take up another one lakh 2BHK houses soon

In the first phase, GHMC has taken up one lakh houses in the city and they are under various stages of construction and would be completed by December this year.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another important development, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to construct another one lakh 2BHK (two bedroom) houses in the second phase for weaker sections in Greater Hyderabad limits.

In the first phase, GHMC has taken up one lakh houses in the city and they are under various stages of construction and would be completed by December this year.Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has directed the GHMC officials to identify suitable lands and acquire them as per the law. Mayor Rammohan had held a review meeting on housing sector with GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and senior officials here on Tuesday. He asked officials to complete the 2BHK works as per time frame.

The issues raised by contractors involved in the construction of houses like supply of sand would be addressed, he said.As one lakh 2BHK houses are nearing completion in the city, GHMC should write letters to the District Collectors for providing suitable vacant lands  and acquire them through land acquisition process by paying the required compensation, the Mayor said.

A high-level meeting on 2BHK housing scheme to be chaired by Chief Secretary S K Joshi would be held soon. GHMC will now focus on construction of two bedroom houses on priority and providing better civic amenities to the citizens, he said.    

GHMC Commissioner said that there is no delay in payment for 2 BHK housing scheme and `3,710 crore has been paid to the contractors and another pending bill of `190 crore would be released soon. Works for another 2,055 houses were held up due land issues and the corporation has requested District Collectors to provide alternative lands.

