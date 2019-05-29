Home Cities Hyderabad

New system to predict performance of roads

The research also stresses on the use of flexible pavement rather than rigid pavement for longer lasting roads and easy maintenance.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can help transportation agencies in constructing better roads in the future, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad researchers have developed a system that can predict the performance of road surfaces or pavements.

In the innovation titled as ‘Models and Computational Simulation Studies’, researchers of IIT-H successfully predicted safety of multi-layered flexible pavement structures against fatigue and rutting.
Explaining the importance of the research, Sireesh Saride, a professor in Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-H, said, “The pavements are complex layered structures influenced by many factors such as material properties, environmental and climatic conditions, traffic volume, construction practices, and pavement aging process. Hence, innovative techniques are required to address the variable influencing factors.”

The research also stresses on the use of flexible pavement rather than rigid pavement for longer lasting roads and easy maintenance. “Flexible pavements are adaptable to stage-wise construction, can be made low-cost and can be easily repaired,” he added.

