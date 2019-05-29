‘UK-based lawyer’ held for smuggling gold at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN one of the biggest gold seizures during the past five years at the RGI Airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday arrested a city-based woman, who was caught smuggling gold worth over `3.62 crore, and foreign currency worth over `4.25 lakh. The accused had flied in from Dubai.

Following the seizure, the DRI sleuths conducted raids at a star hotel in Banjara Hills, where the woman was staying with her daughter for the past three months. The officials seized foreign currency (US dollars and Saudi riyals) worth `1.50 crore from the room. The total value of the seized gold and the foreign currency comes up to more than `5 crore.

According to the DRI officials, the accused Zia Unnisa (44) was intercepted at the airport based on a tip-off. She had landed at the airport in an Emirates flight in the early hours of Tuesday. During the search, the officials found specially designed cloth pockets, pinned to her clothes on the inner side using safety pins.

The gold was concealed in seven such cloth pockets as well as her socks, said officials. Foreign currencies of Singapore dollar and UAE dirham were also hidden in these pockets. 14 gold bars, weighing a total of 11.1 kg, and foreign currency equivalent to `4,25,312 were seized from her possession. This is in addition to the `1,50,64,012 worth foreign currency seized from her hotel room. During inquiry, the woman had told officials that she was an advocate practising in London and showed an ID card to support her claim. She also claimed to be a journalist for a London-based media house.