Where to go for a picnic with your doggie

Sheetal Pais By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This summer, have you thought of taking your dog for a picnic or an outing? A place where your furry one can run and play around and stay cool? The Dog Park in Necklace Road is a good place to visit this season. The oldest and one of its kind in Hyderabad since 2013, the mastermind behind this Dogs Park is Sunny Goud who used to visit the park on Sunday mornings with his adorable pet ‘Duke’ who coincidentally met Anand with his pet ‘Zoro’ and since then a coexisting bond was established between them. From two the number has increased to over 500 today. There is a committee that functions under the guidance of Sunny with its motto – ‘Don’t confine pets to kennels or cages’.

“Everyone is busy with work during weekdays and on weekends we seek to relax and stress-free ourselves. Spending quality time with pets is a great stressbuster. Just like kids enjoy at the park, pets too socialise with other pets and enjoy at dogs park” says founder Sunny.

Every Sunday, this park witnesses different breeds of dogs like Pomeranians, German Shepherd, Husky, Pugs, Labrador, Golden Retriever and even imported Caucasian Shepherd Dog from 6 am to 10 am. Even TV Actors come with their pets to this place. This park is perfectly fit for pets to relax and play on a lazy Sunday. A resident from Malkajgiri says “Throughout the week we will be busy with work. So, getting chilled here. And Dogs get socialised with other dogs.”

No one can stop your pet to have such a fun out there for this is a park which has no restrictions, with no entries nor exits, no securities to chase. It’s an off-place park and a public area with a walking track and lawn where anyone can freely drop in at any time. Your pet can freely roam around, play, enjoy and make friends with other pets. Kirthi from Old City says “My pet is a Female Lab dog and its name is Tofu. Its 2mnths and 10 days old. From two weeks I have been coming here.

Tofu likes to play here and that’s why I stay a little longer. Its friends are Brownie (Lab dog) and Moti. Its not only people who own pets come here but also those who don’t have but are fond of pets andsome come to experience the serenity of the place or for a walk. The park is friendly and open for all. G Venkateshwar Rao, a retired Headmaster says, “I stay in Prakashnagar. I come here daily for a morning walk. I don’t participate in the activities of Dogs park but those who come here enjoy a lot. Usually, on Sundays more crowd is visible and on Saturdays a few come. Pets of different breeds are brought here by their owners. They share happiness around. The area is free from traffic due to no bus facility. So, it’s safe for pets.”

One of the visitors said that Dogs get playful at dog’s park more than at home. Viraj’s owner says that it is 2 months old. When he was in 10 th he didn’t have pets, but he used to come to dog’s park. The fact that he’s fond of dogs inspired him to adopt a pet. It has some Lab and some Pug friends.

Kaushik, a student from Narayanaguda and whose pet’s name is Boomer says “It feels good to be here every Sunday spending two hours My dog is a Golden Retriever and has a friend named Doodle, a mini pug. It loves people more than dogs.”The best time to visit is 6 to7 am during summer and after 8 am in winter. Don’t you want your pet to experience this fun and excitement? Be a part of this wonder Dogs park with or without pet doesn’t matter. Make time and enjoy with these lovely pets.