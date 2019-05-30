Home Cities Hyderabad

Bitter truth

The play Birjees Qadar ka Kumba focuses on matriarchal tyranny
 

Published: 30th May 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s not for the first time that Spanish playwright-poet Garcia Lorca’s play La casa de Bernarda Alba or The House of Bernarda Alba has been adapted for Indian audience. In 1991, filmmaker Govind Nihalani made a feature film on it titled Rukmavati Ki Haveli which focused on dogmatic matriarchal control in an all-female family.

Later, it was adapted as a play by Raghuvir Sahay and performed by different theatre groups. Hyderabad-based Nibha Theatre Ensemble staged it as the play Birjees Qadar Ka Kumba at Lamakaan recently. Directed by Nasreen Ishaque, who has a graduate degree from NSD along with several other accolades, the play won hearts making people reflect on moral code versus human freedom especially of women by women.

The play opens with a typical female household set-up which appears normal initially; five women sitting together, their heads bent as they are busy embroidering. The house is of Birjees Qadar, a widow, and now head of the family. She lives with her five unmarried daughters, Hasan Baandi and an old ailing mother Akhtari Begum. What doesn’t seem normal is the exchange of frequent sharp remarks among the sisters. And no it’s not just sibling acrimony reaching its peak.

This is built with high tension within the family not only of repression but also jealousy for one another over a man, a lover. This lover is Athar Yusuf to whom the eldest daughter is engaged to be married, the other four sisters, too, are interested in him. There is a confrontation between Birjees and Mushtari, over a photograph of Athar that Mushtari had hidden. Later she warns the younger sister Aadila that she will not let her unite with Athar as the latter is in love with this man. The sisters have difference of opinion over a young girl who becomes pregnant without marriage and is stoned to death. Mushtari vows to put her sister through the same torture as she suspects that Aadila is carrying Athar’s child. 

Act three opens with Akhtari Begum trying to escape. But is brought back and locked up by the sisters. This also has hidden connotations of the desire of the sisters to escape the household. Mushtari and Aadila confront each other over Athar and Mushtari reveals to her mother that Aadila is in love with the man and secretly meets him. Birjees goes to shoot him while Mushtari falsely informs everyone of his death. The play ends with Aadila committing suicide as Birjees mutters: “She died a virgin.”

The play which was written years ago by Lorca in a semi-feudal Spain is pertinent even today in different pockets of South Asia where women are regarded as morally pure with their virginity intact and death is preferred to the so-called ‘corruption of the body and soul’. The play is quite relevant even in the current time as several of them are killed in the name of honour. Time is the glue which brings past and present together only to reveal that for women not much has changed. 

 saima@newindianexpress  @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp