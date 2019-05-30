Spread your social media wings

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: There today one tomorrow. It seems like that’s how the world works online. Whether we are talking about viral videos, overnight stars or just social media apps. With Intagram, Facebook and Twitter- or the Big Three if you will - still ruling the roost and going strong, there are some new alternative apps that are emerging for common users to explore, create and react to content.

Every social media app particularly the leading ones have their own drawbacks. Facebook is now a medium supposedly meant for moms, dads and the nosy uncles and aunts. Twitter is the hub for online abuse and spawns negativity while Instagram breeds lies about everyone’s perfect life.

What’s next? Oh, there’s a lot to explore! Tiktok obviously has turned a lot of heads as we know what with its ban, and remission. It has 1.6 billion active users and is the biggest contender for the big trio. Meanwhile a lot more social media platforms have emerged which serve different purposes for different types of users. Let’s take a deep dive

The overdose of tiktok

Although Tiktok’s userbase proves its popularity among users from all over the country, it can’t be denied that how one comes across viral Tiktoks are often through the Big Three. Deepthi Sunaina who is popular for her music videos and her stint in Bigg Boss season 2 also found solace in this app. “You basically overlap your own selfie video over a prerecorded audio. This usually involves songs dialogues and comedy bits. Now because we have to repeat the bit and act it out numerous times to sync it with the audio it acts as practice. Also, lately many brands are asking for the number of Tiktok followers we have along with Instagram or Twitter followers,” says Deepthi.

The popularity of the app has penetrated the social media marketing platform and influencers are making the most of it. However Deepthi has a complaint about the same. ““All it takes is one video to get famous. Anyone from anywhere can become famous overnight and that is leading to an overload of content. It’s a bit of an overdose. There’s too much of it online now and it has become more of a menace than entertainment lately. It feels that this fad will die out as well,” she says. There are many apps that function similarly as Tiktok such as Like and Viva Video.

Loving the language

Sharechat is another social networking app which works pretty much like Instagram, except that it completely functions in vernacular languages. You can choose the language that you will consume your media in and the accounts that are a part of that community will emerge. The text is in the language you choose making it easier for regional artists to stay in touch with their targeted audience.

Lahari Sanju, one of the lead actresses in the popular TV series Koilamma finds that it is easier to interact with her fans through this app. “Most of my audience are Telugu owing to the TV show and a big chunk of them may not be familiar with English. Using a platform that is in my own language is exciting me first because it’s a way to stay in my own skin and post as a true Telugu girl. It makes it easier to reach out to my audience,” she says. Helo app too makes sure to promote the regional language compatibility to cash in on the interest.

Send some love

Where there is social media there there is social media influencers. Where there are influencers there’s a way to make money. Making fans and users of the app happy by connecting them to their favourite artistes Wysh app has a unique positioning. This is how it works: You can send a request to an actor or an artist to wish or send a message to your friend or yourself for an occasion for a cost. They send make a personalised video for you and wish you through it. Interesting, yes?

Viva Harsha who recently joined the app as an influencer says that this is a great way to get closer to those who admire him. “Our Youtube channel deals a lot with student problems so I had gotten a lot of requests to wish someone the best for their exams. It isn’t a big deal for us but it will make someone’s day,” he says adding, “There is also the benefit of choosing your wishes and doing it entirely through the app without compromising your privacy.” So there you have it. The influencers have spoken. Whip out your phones and explore some of these apps and try your hand at them!

