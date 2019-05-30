Target: Staying Relevant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women can hope for a fun and better life only if they take charge of their own bodies and make their health a top priority. This was the gist of the talks and panels at ‘Me First - A Women’s Health & Wellbeing Conference, a day-lonog conference being organized by The Indian Women Network of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana on Wednesday.

The conference brought on one platform, doctors from different specializations, surgeons, therapists, preventive and well-being specialists. Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana, Etela Rajender spoke about government initiatives to improve women’s health. V Rajanna, Senior Vice President, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Past Chairman – CII Telangana said that there is a greater need to embrace wellness as an integral part of life.

Dr Nandita Sethi, Chairperson, IWN, Telangana, said, “Women can hope for the possibility of enjoying a better quality of life, which is however possible, on if women themselves take charge of their own bodies and make their health a top priority. Sameer Khan, CBO, Call Health in his special stressed on the fact that women’s health was paramount in having a robust woman workforce and an overall healthy society.

Actor Sameera Reddy said ‘the first step to managing your health is that acknowledging that you have an health issue; then chalk out a game plan to lose weight or handle your weight issues. Take help of counsellor’s fitness experts and do things in groups because the pressure makes you going. Dr Mani Pavitra, who works in the field of birthing and is a Yoga exponent talked about finding time to understand what a woman wants and working toward that in order to be relevant, be it physically, emotionally or financially.