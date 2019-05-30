Victim’s call data obtained in ‘disguised’ murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police, who are probing the murder case of a private employee who was initially suspected to have committed suicide, have obtained the call data of the deceased to identify the culprits. Days after the case was altered from suspicious death to Section 320 (murder), the investigators have intensified the questioning of the suspects.

The preliminary postmortem report also revealed that there were a few cut injuries on the body of the deceased, identified as Shiva Nagaraju. “We suspect that persons known to Shiva Nagaraju might be behind the murder at his office. The body was thrown from the terrace. Those who committed the offence wanted to destroy the evidence by making it look like a suicide,” the police said.

The insiders of Jaro Educations, where Shiva Nagaraju was working, were also grilled as part of the investigation. “When we asked why the CCTVs were stopped minutes before the murder of Shiva Nagaraju, the staff told us that there was technical problem. We have also collected visitors’ details, the call data of Shiva Nagaraju and started tracking the suspects’ movements,” the investigators said.

Three days ago, Shiva Nagaraju, who was supposed to have left for his home from office, was unavailable on his phone despite several calls from his wife. Based on an alert from family members, a close friend of Nagaraju went to the office at Road No 8 in Banjara Hills and found Nagaraju dead. Initially, the police had registered a case of suspicious death, suspecting that Nagaraju had committed suicide, but later it was altered to murder.