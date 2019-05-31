Desilting works in Hyderabad going at slow pace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon going to hit the State anytime in the second week of June, the desilting works in the city are going at a slow pace, with a little over 50 per cent of works having been completed. Though the GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore fixed the deadline as June 7 to complete the desilting works, however works may be delayed by another two or three weeks.

Of the 800-km lane proposed for desilting, about 450 km of lanes have been cleaned by removing the silt and other waste material from storm water drains. GHMC has earmarked Rs 8.30 crore for desilting of nalas and drains this year, officials are confident of completing the works before the onset of monsoon by pressing additional men and machinery.

In circles like Amberpet and Secunderabad, the desilting works were taken up late as contractors have not come forward to take it up. Now works have been allocated in the above circles and contractors were instructed to speed it up.