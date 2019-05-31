Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held for robbery in Hyderabad as gold and bike sized

The gang would keep a long track of the victim before they would rob him/her.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:13 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar police on Thursday arrested four people in a robbery case. The accused identified as V Mahesh, Syed Basha, D Surender and N Anil Kumar, are residents of Nandanavanam colony at Meerpet.

According to police, Mahesh, a vendor, first identified the victims and asked his other gang member to keep a track on them. The gang would then rob the victims. Following the same modus operandi, in the last one months, the gang robbed two people. Based on the clues from the victims,  police nabbed the accused and recovered 20 grams of gold from them. They also recovered four mobile phones and a bike which they used for committing offences.

