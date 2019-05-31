Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to remove all open garbage pits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Thursday said that GHMC would work more efficiently for implementing sanitation work in the city. While addressing a review meeting consisting Zonal Commissioners, officials of various wings and several NGOs of Charminar and LB Nagar zone at Salar Jung Museum, the Commissioner said that in the next 10 days, all the open garbage pits would be removed. He added that there would be continuous collection of garbage from commercial areas, 15 tonnes of plastic would be collected from each circle and for clearing debris from roads, nalas and water bodies, a C&D vehicle will be allotted to each ward.

While talking about the Haritha Haram programme, he said, “Action plan should be drawn to plant at least two lakh saplings in each ward.” He further urged officials to identify vacant spaces, government offices, private institutions and educational institutions and plant trees in these places. “Two lakh plants should be planted in every ward covering all 150 divisions of GHMC limits.