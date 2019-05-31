Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police to grill KA Paul in cheating case

A woman had alleged that the evangelist and his associates Jyothi and Vijay had taken money from her on the pretext of providing visa to visit USA.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:21 AM

KA Paul

KA Paul (Photo| Facebook/ KA Paul)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Punjagutta police registered a case against evangelist KA Paul, Jyothi and others in connection with a cheating case, police are likely to serve notices to them to appear before the police for questioning.

A few days ago, Satyavathi, a resident of Ramachandrapuram,  lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was duped by KA Paul and his associates Jyothi and Vijay by collecting amount from her on the pretext of providing visa to visit USA.

Satyavathi stated that she deposited some amount in Jyothi’s account and a gave  a cheque to Paul. She said she had telephonic conversation with Paul regarding her visa to visit USA.  Police registered cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Paul, Jyothi and Vijay.

Hyderabad Police KA Paul KA Paul visa cheating case

