Vendor disputes in Hyderabad delaying opening of market complex?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the GHMC finished constructing the model market complex at Shantinagar, in Lalapet, more than a year ago, the facility is not yet open to the public. This is allegedly because of infighting between vendors, shopkeepers and local leaders over the allocation of tenders for the proposed shops.

Most wholesale shopkeepers in the region have been doing business there for decades, and with the delay in inaugurating the market complex, they set up temporary sheds on the narrow road to continue their work. But with the GHMC now widening roads from Lalapet to Tarnaka, they fear their temporary sheds will be removed.

“We are happy with the construction of the market, and hope shops would be allocated to those who are poor and eligible,” said a vendor, C Surender Kumar, who has been selling vegetables in the market for decades. However, he alleges the local leaders are trying to influence the tendering process with help from the local MLA. “We do not have any source of income other than selling vegetables. We request GHMC to allocate shops to those who need them,” Kumar added.

Secunderabad Deputy Commissioner of GHMC K Ravi Kumar, meanwhile, said the delay in inaugurating the model market was due to the enforcement of the election code. “Allocation of shops has been completed, and the model market will be opened to the public within a couple of days,” he said, and accused the vendors of making baseless allegations over the tender process.

The model market complex, one of the biggest business centres in greater Hyderabad, was meant to benefit residents from areas like Lalapet, Malkajgiri, Tarnaka, and Hubsiguda. It has 17 commercial shops, which are to be allocated to local vendors.