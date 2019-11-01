Home Cities Hyderabad

Body of unidentified man found on rail track

 The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks near Lallaguda on Thursday.

Published: 01st November 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks near Lallaguda on Thursday. It is suspected that the victim had accidentally fallen from a moving train. According to Secunderabad Railway Police, the staff noticed the body of an unknown man lying by the tracks near the Key bridge at Lallaguda on Thursday morning.

After observing the pattern of injuries and the position of the body, the police suspect that the man could have fallen from a moving train during the night, only to come under the train and die. The victim, who seems to be in his mid-30s, was found wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt. No other clue regarding his identity was found on his body. The police have registered a case of the suspicious death.

