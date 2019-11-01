Home Cities Hyderabad

Former air hostess, husband held in Hyderabad for blackmailing businessman

A police officer said that Kanishka befriended the businessman and was moving with him to hotels and resorts.

Published: 01st November 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The police in Hyderabad on Thursday arrested a former air hostess and her husband for blackmailing a businessman after honey trapping him.

According to the police, the couple had demanded Rs 1 crore from the businessman and had extorted Rs 20 lakh by blackmailing him after shooting his videos and photographs in a compromising position.

According to the Cyberabad Police, an investor had approached the Moinabad police station on October 18, complaining that former air hostess Kanishka and her husband Vijay Kumar were blackmailing him. The police took up the probe and arrested the couple.

A police officer said that Kanishka befriended the businessman and was moving with him to hotels and resorts. She also made him invest Rs 10 lakh in a restaurant.

Laying the honey trap, Kanishka had invited the businessman to a resort, where she gave him a drink laced with sedatives. Kanishka's husband Vijay Kumar took pictures and shot videos of the businessman with her.

Vijay Kumar later showed the pictures to the businessman and accused him of destroying his wife's life. He even used a toy pistol to demand Rs 1 crore from the businessman. He threatened to make the photographs and videos public. Police said the couple even forced the businessman to sign a bond paper.

The investigation revealed that the couple had suffered losses in the hotel business and since then they were honey trapping soft targets to extort money.

The police are investigating to identify the other targets of the couple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad crime Hyderabad blackmailing
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp