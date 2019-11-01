Grandparents try to bury infant girl alive in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking attempt at female infanticide, two persons were apprehended by the police based on information that they tried to bury a baby alive in a deserted corner of Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The two persons, a grandfather and grandmother, came to the city from Karimnagar after the district hospital there referred the child to Niloufer Hospital for treatment due to a health complication. The four-day-old baby was diagnosed with a congenital anomaly called bladder exstrophy, where the urinary bladder is outside the body without any skin or flesh. She was delivered via C-Section in Karimnagar.

It appears that the grandparents, believing that the child’s prospects of survival were poor, took her away from Niloufer Hospital and tried to bury her. Around 8 am when an auto driver noticed them digging a pit and furtively looking around, he confronted them and asked what they were doing. They told him and the other auto drivers who had gathered that the infant had died and they were burying her as they were not allowed to carry her body back to their hometown in a bus.

But the auto drivers and locals noticed that the infant was alive and called the police. “We are yet to interrogate the family as the child’s condition is serious and requires attention from the family,” said Additional Inspector Padma P at Marredpally Police Station. While no case has been registered, the officials noted that the family will be monitored until the child recovers, and the parents will then be interrogated.