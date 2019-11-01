Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad auto driver divorces wife pronouncing triple talaq for having uneven teeth

After a complaint by the wife, Kushaiguda police registered a case against the husband Md Mustafa under Triple Talag Act and IPC.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his newly married wife having uneven teeth, an auto driver allegedly divorced her by pronouncing triple Talaq at Moula Ali in Hyderabad. After a complaint by the wife, Kushaiguda police registered a case against the husband Md Mustafa under Triple Talag Act and IPC.

Md Mustafa, a resident of Rajendranagar, married on June 27, 2019. Though his wife's family gave him Ra 5 lakh cash and household articles as dowry, Mustafa and his parents started demanding additional dowry.

During the time of the wedding, Mustafa had claimed that he owned a clothing store but the girl's family later found out that he was an auto driver.

Meanwhile, Mustafa one day complained that his wife had uneven teeth and he does not like
her.

Unable to bear the torture, the wife came to her parents at Moula Ali a week ago. Three days ago, Mustafa went to her and pronounced talaq thrice and went away.

The wife then approached Kushaiguda police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq Hyderabad auto driver triple talaq
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp