Hyderabad bags UNESCO’s ‘creative city’ tag

The UNESCO Creative City Network was formed in 2004 to place creativity and cultural industries at the heart of developmental and cooperation plans at local and international levels respectively.

Hyderabad was among the two Indian cities to get the recognition. The other was Mumbai, under the film category | VINAY MADAPU

HYDERABAD:  The UNESCO adjudged Hyderabad as a ‘creative city’ under the gastronomy category on the occasion of World Cities Day on Thursday. Hyderabad and Mumbai were the only two Indian cities among the 66 smart cities selected by the UNESCO. Mumbai was picked under the film category. Reacting to the development, Municipal Administration and Industries minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “It is a great effort by principal secretary municipal administration Arvind Kumar and his team.”

The UNESCO Creative City Network was formed in 2004 to place creativity and cultural industries at the heart of developmental and cooperation plans at local and international levels respectively. UNESCO’s ‘creative city’ tag was discussed when Junhi Han, chief of Culture Department and Programme Specialist at UNESCO visited the state in March.

Not just about a specific dish

The tag does not limit itself to a specific dish, cuisine, food culture or tradition, but provides easy entrepreneurial and employment opportunities, particularly to women, whereby SHGs of over 10,000 women earn their livelihood

