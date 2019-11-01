Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police serve notices to accused in BHEL employee suicide case

Published: 01st November 2019 05:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Days after a woman employee from the Hyderabad unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) killed herself over alleged harassment from superiors and colleagues at the workplace, the Miyapur police served notices on the alleged accused on Thursday. Meanwhile, the police are also relying on the call recordings on Neha’s mobile phone.

Earlier, the police had served a notice on the BHEL management, seeking information on how the accused and Neha were related in terms of work. The police found that a day before taking the extreme step, Neha had spoken over the phone to her sister who lives in Bhopal about how her colleagues were conspiring against her. Neha was found hanging at her residence on October 17.

The police also recovered a suicide note dated October 16, purportedly written by Neha, which narrated how the alleged accused had been harassing her, threatened to rape and kill her, and even harm her family members.

