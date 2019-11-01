Home Cities Hyderabad

Science corridor to come up between Secunderabad-Nagole Metro stations

This idea was conceived by NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL and Dr S Chandrasekhar, director of  CSIR-IICT.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

HMRL and CSIR-IICT sign an MoU to set up a scientific corridor between Secunderabad East and Nagole Metro stations, in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) at  Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan here on Thursday to develop a science corridor between Secunderabad East and Nagole Metro stations to inculcate a yearning and curiosity for scientific temperament in the minds of young citizens.

This idea was conceived by NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL and Dr S Chandrasekhar, director of  CSIR-IICT. The MoU was signed by Dr D Shailaja, Sr Principal Scientist IICT, BN Rajeshwar, GM, HMRL and Chandrachud D Paliwal, Company Secretary, L&TMRHL. 

Speaking at the event, NVS Reddy said , “In order to create scientific temper among common public and children in particular and to provide an opportunity to observe and appreciate the utility of science in daily life, HMRL and L&TMRHL have tied up with CSIR-IICT to develop a science corridor  in the city.

Reddy said it was also contemplated to organise scientific promotional activities like theme based science and technology exhibitions at a few metro stations. Making use of the presence of Railways and several national science laboratories and research institutions along this route, this route of about 8 km was being developed as a Science Corridor, he said.

Chandrasekhar thanked Reddy for considering their request and said, “It is for the first time that in our country an exclusive science corridor is being developed  to inspire young minds. The allotted metro pillars  and station areas will be utilised for display of periodic table elements in view of  year 2019 being declared by UNESCO as International Year of Periodic Table and also for display of legendary scientists reflecting their great contributions in improving quality of life and human welfare.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Indian Institute of Chemical Technology L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan science corridor Secunderabad Nagole Metro station NVS Reddy UNESCO International Year of Periodic Table
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp