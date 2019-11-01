Science corridor to come up between Secunderabad-Nagole Metro stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan here on Thursday to develop a science corridor between Secunderabad East and Nagole Metro stations to inculcate a yearning and curiosity for scientific temperament in the minds of young citizens.

This idea was conceived by NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL and Dr S Chandrasekhar, director of CSIR-IICT. The MoU was signed by Dr D Shailaja, Sr Principal Scientist IICT, BN Rajeshwar, GM, HMRL and Chandrachud D Paliwal, Company Secretary, L&TMRHL.

Speaking at the event, NVS Reddy said , “In order to create scientific temper among common public and children in particular and to provide an opportunity to observe and appreciate the utility of science in daily life, HMRL and L&TMRHL have tied up with CSIR-IICT to develop a science corridor in the city.

Reddy said it was also contemplated to organise scientific promotional activities like theme based science and technology exhibitions at a few metro stations. Making use of the presence of Railways and several national science laboratories and research institutions along this route, this route of about 8 km was being developed as a Science Corridor, he said.

Chandrasekhar thanked Reddy for considering their request and said, “It is for the first time that in our country an exclusive science corridor is being developed to inspire young minds. The allotted metro pillars and station areas will be utilised for display of periodic table elements in view of year 2019 being declared by UNESCO as International Year of Periodic Table and also for display of legendary scientists reflecting their great contributions in improving quality of life and human welfare.”