Another TSRTC driver tries to kill self 

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: In yet another tragedy, a TSRTC driver, who was depressed over financial problems due to the ongoing TSRTC strike, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Friday. He has been admitted to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Doctors said his condition was still critical. Khaja, 37, a resident of Palem village in Bijinapally Mandal, has been working in Shadnagar TSRTC depot as a driver. Due to the financial problems, his wife and children have now been forced to take up jobs as cotton pickers. Depressed over this, he consumed pesticide in a bid to end his life. Former MP Nagam Janardhan Reddy, BJP leaders Bangaru Shruthi and Dileep Achary met his family.