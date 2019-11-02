Home Cities Hyderabad

Crumbling Sardar Mahal forces GHMC to shift South Zone office

Post mayor’s order, officials move to new office in Chandrayangutta

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

120-year-old Sardar Mahal in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GHMC South Zone office was shifted to new premises in Chandrayangutta recently after the 120-year-old Sardar Mahal near Charminar, their previous office, started posing a danger following heavy rains in the city. Among those who had to shift their offices were GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and others. Speaking to Express, Reddy said, “Due to heavy rains which lashed the city for two months, there is heavy water seepage into the building and chunks of rooftop stared falling.” 

Following that officials were directed by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to shift temporarily to their new office in Chandrayangutta immediately. Now, the GHMC is planning to take up conservation of the structure under its heritage wing — which is also responsible for the restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market and Mahbub Chowk clock tower. 

The structure has been in a precarious condition for years and was not being able to accommodate the increasing staff. Most of the circles and ward offices had already been shifted to the sports complex in Moghalpura six months back. The GHMC wants to restore and renovate the palace built by the sixth Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan, into a museum-cum-interpretation centre for those visiting Charminar. 

“To save the heritage structure, firstly, the structure will be renovated and later converted into a museum which will attract the visitors and tourists interested in the historic Charminar.   Charminar being a major tourist attraction, people visit here from all over the country and from abroad to view the rich heritage. This museum-cum-interpretation centre will help in providing a context to the monument,” K Srinivasa Rao, director of planning GHMC said. Apart from that, it would also store antiques, sourced from various collectors of the city. 

GHMC zonal chief also shifts office
Among those who had to shift their offices 20-year-old Sardar Mahal near Charminar were GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and others. Speaking to Express, Reddy said, “Due to heavy downpour which lashed Hyderabad for two months, there is heavy water seepage into the building and chunks of rooftop started falling.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC GHMC South Zone Chandrayangutta Sardar Mahal Charminar GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp