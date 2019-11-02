Hyderabad: 35-year-old mother held for killing her two children

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman was held for allegedly killing her children here.

According to Kanchanbagh Police, Syeda Farhath begum was married to Mohd Abdul Rahim and had two children Neha Jabeen (15) and Mohd Abdul Aziz (14).

The police said that the woman allegedly committed the crime on October 26 by smothering them with her foot after giving sleeping tablets and insulin injections.

"She was mentally disturbed for the past 15 days. She claimed that she is going to die at any point of time due to ill health. So, she wanted to kill her children before she dies as her husband may not look after them very well after her demise," said the police.