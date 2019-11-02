Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's medical colleges organise annual cultural and sporting extravaganza

Pulsation-2019, the annual cultural and sporting extravaganza for medicos in the city, will wrap up today.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Students taking part in ‘Pulsation-2019’ cultural event in the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pulsation-2019, the annual cultural and sporting extravaganza for medicos in the city, will wrap up today. The fest is being organised by interns, students and management of Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VRK Women Medical College, Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences. 

Health was on top of the priority of the medicos to-do list and therefore the event began with Zumba instructor Disha Methi Khandelwal conducting an energetic dance session for the students, in which over 50 of them took part. The two-hour session, Disha said, was both for fun and health as it burns calories and works up a sweat. Day two was about cleanliness and hygiene, and students got into different groups, sported different coloured tops and took up cleaning of the premises. This was part of their Swachh Bharat initiative. 

Shadan Tehniyat, Secretary of Shadan Educational Institution said, “Activities, sports, social and cultural gatherings play a crucial role in a doctor’s life and contributes to their overall health and mental strength. The event showcases the potential talent and skill set of doctors. Other events like women empowerment tools, breast cancer awareness programmes were also a part of the fest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulsation-2019 Dr VRK Women Medical College Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp