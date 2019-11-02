Home Cities Hyderabad

Migrant worker held in Warangal for wife’s murder

The Vanasthalipuram police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old migrant worker who allegedly killed his wife nearly two weeks ago.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Vanasthalipuram police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old migrant worker who allegedly killed his wife nearly two weeks ago. Tilakchand Sundarlal Lihare is accused of pushing his wife Seema Damahe from a building in Hyderabad and killing her. According to police, the victim was Lihare’s second wife. His first wife and daughter are residing in his native village in Maharashtra, while he came to work in Hyderabad.

Two months ago, while he was working in Madhya Pradesh, he was first acquainted with the victim, Seema, over the phone and lured her into running away with him. She then left her family behind and both of them came to Hyderabad where Lihare introduced her as his wife. In this regard, her family also lodged a missing person case in October. 

After a few days, Seema started forcing Lahare to take her to his native village and legalise their marriage. However, since he was already married, Lahare was unwilling and tried to delay the process. On October 16, Lahare and Seema were on the third floor on the under-construction building, where he was working as a labourer, when a quarrel broke out between the two of them. Soon after, Seema fell from the third floor and was killed on the spot.

