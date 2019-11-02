Only 30% women in city got screened for breast cancer

HYDERABAD : Almost 85% women in Hyderabad are aware of breast cancer, but only 62% felt that they were at risk for breast cancer. However, even with high awareness, the number of women going in for screening is painfully low. Incidentally, October is the breast cancer awareness month. As per the findings of the Breast Cancer Awareness survey, 28% of the respondents felt that they did not require screening while 40% revealed that they were not aware about the existence of screening tests for breast cancer.

Additionally, 25% respondents also revealed that they were too lazy or felt that they were too young to undergo screening for the disease. These were the insights of a national survey by Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Pvt Ltd (FGILI) and Momspresso, a portal for moms. The survey was to encourage conversations among women and increase awareness on the underlying symptoms such as lumps and thickenings, associated with breast cancer.

The study also found almost 9% of the respondents in Hyderabad themselves were suffering or had suffered from breast cancer. Of these breast cancer fighters, the majority cited pain in the breasts, change in shape and size of breasts and lumps as the top three common symptoms of the disease.