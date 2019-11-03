Parents blame pothole for daughter’s death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman riding pillion and going to give an exam, died when she was run over by a speeding private bus after the bike she was on skidded and she fell on the road. The accident occurred at Nalgonda crossroads under the Chaderghat police limits.

The family members alleged that a pothole caused the mishap and blamed negligence of GHMC officials.



The deceased is identified as G Kavya, resident of Saidabad. The accident occurred when she was going to Alwal to write an exam.

According to police, Kavya was the pillion rider while her brother Sai Charan was riding the bike. As the bike reached Nalgonda crossroads, it skidded and both fell on the road. Unfortunately, Kavya was run over by a speeding private bus.

The parents allege that the mishap took place due to a pothole on the road. Minutes after the mishap took place, the police tried to pass it of as a normal road accident by filling the pothole, they said.



The police, however, denied the allegations releasing CCTV footage stating that the mishap occurred after Sai Charan tried to overtake a speeding bus and lost control of the bike.



