Home Cities Hyderabad

Beware! Your live CCTV feed is on the net

However, cameras installed by the police are 100 per cent safe, says Hyderabad top cop.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A screen grab of a CCTV from Hyderabad shows a woman on a terrace unaware that the private feed is available for everyone to watch on insecam.com

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Creepy. Invasive. Spine-chilling. This is how www.insecam.com, a website which broadcasts live feeds of CCTV cameras obtained from private premises in Hyderabad can be simply described. These live feeds, in a major breach of privacy, can be accessed by anyone and from anywhere in the world.  

The Russian website obtains CCTV cameras which are not password protected and broadcasts them onto their website for everyone to see. There are as of now eight live CCTV streams from the Hyderabad area that are being broadcasted on the website which show private spaces including, an indoor working space, parking area and terrace, among others. 

Along with the footage details such as latitude, longitude and zip code, the name of the manufacturer of the particular surveillance camera is also provided. Insecam in their website has clarified that these cameras are not hacked, and if one wished to remove their feed from the website, they should contact the website developers. “The only solution to make your camera private is to set up a password,” the website says. Questions to the developers of Insecam remained unanswered as of late on Sunday.

When contacted about this, the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “All our police cameras that have been installed are 100 per cent safe. They are not connected to any network domain and are completely secure. We are responsible for these.”

Kumar further added, “These cameras shown on the website, are all from private premises, and thus, unless and until there is some criminality involved, it is not advisable for us to intrude into the private premises of any person.” 

Sai Krishna, chairman of the Global Cyber Security Forum pointed out that this usually happens because people opt for cheaper services. “What is happening is that, somebody buys a camera, installs it and connects it using public internet. There is no security.”

He also said the CCTV sellers often offer free software with which the owner can view the feed directly. “They are getting it for free, most do not have any security features, and it becomes vulnerable to websites such as insecam,” Krishna added. He further urged the Central government to block such websites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV CCTV cameras
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp