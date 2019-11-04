Home Cities Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao invited to WEF 2020 annual meet at Davos

KTR will take part in key discussions at the meeting which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2020 will be a year of major global events for Telangana. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting which will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 21 to January 24 next year. 

The theme of the meeting will be ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’ Appreciating the work of minister KTR in the IT and industrial sector, Børge Brende, president, World Economic Forum in a letter to the minister said, “Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India.” 

He added, “Given the forum’s collaboration with your government on the ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project, your insights into this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations.”  
KTR expressed happiness over receiving the invitation for the prestigious meet in 2020. “I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry and innovation,” he said.   

KTR will take part in key discussions at the meeting which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks.  

In the 50 years since its inception, the WEF annual meetings have seen the world’s most impactful high-level gatherings, bringing together leaders from government, international organisations, business and civil society to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao WEF 2020
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp