Home Cities Hyderabad

Man hacks Facebook account, gets money from victim’s friends

He then logged into the account, changed the password, recovery e-mail address and phone number. 

Published: 04th November 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo

Facebook logo (File photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old techie who allegedly hacked a woman’s Facebook account and extorted money from her friends online by impersonating her was arrested by the Cyber crime wing of Rachakonda police here on Sunday. 

The accused, Bathula Venkateswarlu, had sent a link from a phishing website (spoofed site) to the victim, a housewife from Saroornagar, and stole her Facebook account user ID and password after she clicked on the link. He then logged into the account, changed the password, recovery e-mail address and phone number. 

Interacting with the woman’s online friends through Facebook messenger, he requested them to send small sums of money to allegedly pay medical bills after meeting with a road accident. Falling for the story, some of the woman’s friends transferred the money to the bank account provided by Bathula. The matter was brought to light only after a friend called the woman to enquire about her health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Cyber crime
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp