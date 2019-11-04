Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC asked to pay Rs 50,000 for taking excess fare from commuter

The forum then directed the TSRTC to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 and a cost award of Rs 10,000 to the customer. 

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (File Photo |EPS, R Satish babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMID the ongoing TSRTC strike, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the corporation’s management to shell out Rs 50,000 as compensation to a customer for taking Rs 6 as excess fare from him.

The complainant Y Bhaskar (41), a resident of Hyderabad, had boarded a TSRTC bus from Jangaon to Hyderabad on August 23, 2017, with his family. He claimed that on his trip to Hyderabad he was charged Rs 63 per head but had to shell out Rs 69 on his way back, despite taking the same service on the same day. 
The complainant claimed that when he had inquired about the difference in fare, he was not given a proper response by the bus conductor. Following this, he sought necessary information under the RTI Act. He claimed that despite filling several applications, the other party did not give out proper information. An aggrieved Bhaskar then filed a complaint with the consumer forum. 

While rebutting the claims, the RTC management said that it had levied extra charges on the bus ride in question as there was a traffic diversion. The travel distance was increased by 10 km, it claimed. 
However, the information procured from the RTI revealed that the traffic diversions were put in place during a different time-period and not at the time when the complainant had boarded the bus. The diversion was revoked for December 9, 2016. However, the TSRTC continued to charge extra money for 264 days, claimed the complainant. 

In view of the evidence, the forum found the TSRTC guilty. The depot manager collected an excess fee of Rs 6 from every passenger for almost a year, when the diversion was only for three days, said the judge.
