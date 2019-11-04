Unani research institute gets an upgrade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH inaugurated the National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, as an upgrade from the Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM) at Erragadda. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, Additional Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Pramod Kumar Pathak, and director general, CCRUM, Prof Asim Ali Khan, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shripad Naik lauded the success of the CRIUM in the treatment of vitiligo and other chronic diseases and said, “This is perhaps the only medical institution in the world which has treated more than 1.5 lakh patients of vitiligo alone.”

Kishan Reddy urged researchers to find safe and viable solutions to health challenges.