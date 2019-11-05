All about baking!

Home Cities Hyderabad

Bakers Technology Fair and India HoreCa Expo, which focus on supply chain for hotel, restaurant, catering and café industry, will be held November 14 to 16 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

HYDERABAD: Bakers Technology Fair and India HoreCa Expo, which focus on supply chain for hotel, restaurant, catering and café industry, will be held November 14 to 16 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. The three-day HoreCa Expo will is a platform for buyers, purchase initiators, end users and the decision makers to meet suppliers, and plan their sourcing to fulfil their current and future requirements. The 11th edition of Bakers Technology Fair will see bakery and confectionery equipment, ingredients and services. Over 200 brands will exhibit their products and services at the event. This year, the exhibition will focus on innovations in packaging, ingredients, best manufacturing practices, supply chain, frozen dough concepts and ingredient sourcing that will benefit mid and large bakers. While the past editions had experts leading sessions on topics such as frozen desserts, chocolates, bakery fats, and international bread, key highlights at the event this year will include seminars on trends in chocolates, in food processing industry.

