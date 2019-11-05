Home Cities Hyderabad

 Bard of Bangladesh comes to Hyderabad

Kazi Nazrul Islam, the National Poet of Bangladesh was known for his themes of spirituality, humanity and religion.

Hyderabad Nazrul Sammelan saw a melange of music and poetry | Sathya Keerthi and S Senbagapandiyan

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kazi Nazrul Islam, the National Poet of Bangladesh was known for his themes of spirituality, humanity and religion. His works inspired several writers and revolutionaries alike. That’s how he’s a celebrated figure across South Asia. And not just because Hyderabad has four lakh Bengalis as its denizens other non-Bengali attendees were also present at Lamakaan where the day two celebration of music, poetry, dance and screening of a documentary on the bard was held. Says Somerita Mallik, president of Chhayanath Calcutta and also a Nazrulgeeti singer who curated the Hyderabad Nazrul Sammelan, “We are a 10-year-old organization and for the past three years we are organizing Nazrul Utsav bringing artistes from Bangladesh to perform in India.”

The event was organised in collaboration with Bashori, a cultural organisation from the neighbouring country. It was in association with Sur O Dhwani Foundation. The songs written by Nazrul Islam are collectively known as Nazrul Geeti. Artiste Supriti Chakroborty recited his famous poem Victoress translated into English from the original Bijoyini.She also recited Naari in the English version ‘The Woman’. Artistes from Bangladesh Siddhartha Golder, Tarak Natto, Ashish Kumar Shil performed on musical instruments.

