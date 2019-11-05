Home Cities Hyderabad

Boot camp held for blockchain enthusiasts

Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster (INIAC) advisor Anjali Viramani Paul, data scientist Joy Mustafi and others took part in the event.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boot camp for data science and blockchain enthusiasts was held at We-Hub in the city on Monday. Dr Lerwen LIU, Senior Advisor, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Thailand took part as the chief guest.

Indo-Nordic Innovation Acceleration Cluster (INIAC) advisor Anjali Viramani Paul, data scientist Joy Mustafi and others took part in the event.On the issue of natural resources, Anjali said, “Clean air, water and good infrastructure is our birthright. A lot of natural resources are being wasted. India has the least water per person. If you think it is your right on your natural resources, then think of doing something. The objective of the boot camp is to give technology tools to build solutions for UN’s Sustainability Development Goals.”

Later, a hands-on session on using deep learning for computer vision and natural language processing applications was held. It was organised for about 40 enthusiasts.

Organised by INIAC and DAV Data Solutions, the meet was a part of the seven-day Indo-Data Week, India’s first-ever International Data Science Technology Conference for SDGs to bring together Data Science and Sustainability experts in India and abroad to facilitate public-private-partnerships to help accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp