Colours Forever

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The ongoing art exhibition at Shri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts has several artworks and photographs by its staffers as a collective tribute to the founder of Surabhi Educational Society, the late S Dayakar Rao.

The art works created by the faculty members are in three fields such as painting, photography and applied arts. Talking more about the exhibition Ajitha Surabhi, the CEO of Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts said, “The founder is very fondly remembered by all of us on his 77th birth anniversary. The works on display express the vision that he left behind and how his legacy is being carried forward.”

The artworks feature wide landscapes, gushing waterfalls, lush green forests, trees captured in monochromatic palette of autumn season. Other artworks feature deities in vibrant colours. The photographs have trapped the daylight moments of temples sparkling in the sunlight.