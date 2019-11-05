Home Cities Hyderabad

From Waste to Best 

Imagine  Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch post-Impressionist artist, seeing his magnum opus ‘The Starry Night’ rise from e-waste.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By SAIMAAFREEN
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :   Imagine  Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch post-Impressionist artist, seeing his magnum opus ‘The Starry Night’ rise from e-waste. Well, graphic designer and eco artist Vishwanath Mallabadi has turned ewaste into objets d’art especially this classic artwork among other 200 pieces that he’s created. He shares, “If you look closer at Van Gogh’s painting, the basic elements are brush strokes with fine balance. And when you see a resistor which is used to register current and voltage, it bears similarity to the sweeps done by the artist. I visualised the same.

A resistor usually is a cylindrical component which comes in the base colour of yellow, red and blue. I used them to recreate the painting which is in the size of an A3 sheet.” Vishawanath, 57, works for an MNC in Bangalore. He was in Hyderabad for the International Data Science Technology Conference for Sustainable Development Goals.

He displayed several of his works at the conference which included creatures, robots, jewellery, wall art and decorative pieces created from e-waste such as motherboards, CPUs, EPROMs, SMD Radial Capacitors, Laptop’s LED Display Boards, discarded sugar checking meters, PCB boards and other items. But he’s in the software industry then what kindled the love of art in him? The answer is simple. He studied Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from Delhi College of Art.

“I have basic knowledge and experience in art. User Interface and UX (User Experience) is what brought me to the software industry,” he shares adding, “I have been creating art objects from e-waste for the past six years.” By now he’s created more than 200 pieces. Among his creations are butterflies made from keyboard membrane, opuses from surface mounting device, tortoise made from telephone wire, buttons, and clutch plate. He signs off, “The unused e-waste needs to be recycled and with the human touch the same can come back to us in better forms.”

