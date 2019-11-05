GHMC collects 42.50 MT of scrap in 2 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an encouraging response to the ten-day GHMC drive to collect scrap and disposable material from households, the civic body has collected 42.50 metric tonnes of scrap and disposable material in the last two days.

A major chunk of the collected material includes broken furniture (14,485 MT), followed by old mattresses and pads (11,281 MT), electronic waste (2,027 MT), plastic waste (3,329 MT), dangerous goods (0,010 MT), and others (11,399 MT).

The collection will continue for the next eight days, with the aim to prevent disposing of the waste material into nalas and drains, causing clogging and making their maintenance more difficult for the GHMC.

The drive is also intended to sensitise the families to stop such practices, and prevent inconvenience and serious implications in the rainy season. GHMC is involving voluntary organisations, Residential Welfare Societies, Self Help Groups who can facilitate collection of these items from the public.