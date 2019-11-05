‘Humanity must learn to transcend materialistic culture’

By Express News Service

A talk on the challenges faced by individuals in this materialistic world was held at Classic Gardens, Balamrai recently, in which Swami Chidananda Giri took part.Addressing the 2,500-strong audience, Swami Chidananda Giri said, “An essential ‘survival skill in today’s world – especially for people with spiritual ideals – is knowing how to protect oneself from the toxic environment of materialistic culture.

For our own highest good, we should all take time to understand the means to free ourselves from the ‘diseases’ caused by unnatural living, so we can achieve real physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Materialistic culture makes us forget that there are unseen resources of help and healing found in spiritual consciousness.

As stated by Paramahansa Yogananda: ‘When we begin to understand the total being that is man, we realise that he is no simple physical organism. Within him are many powers whose potential he employs in greater or lesser degree in accommodating himself to the conditions of this world. Their potential is vastly greater than the average person thinks.”

Referring to the transformative power of Kriya Yoga, Swami said, “The science of Kriya Yoga teaches that the nervous system is the interface between our material existence and our spiritual potential. It can be either a barrier or a portal. It is up to us to choose. Kriya Yoga meditation, and the daily sadhana of balanced spiritual living taught by Paramahansa Yogananda, refines our senses, nerves, and whole consciousness so they are receptive and attuned to the joyous higher planes of divine existence, thereby uplifting our lives and everyone with whom we come in contact.”