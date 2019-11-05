‘I can’t flirt to save my life,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen catching up with Sophie Choudry on the fitness chat show ‘Work It Up’, presented by TikTok and streamed on VOOT. The actress spoke about why she doesn’t have a boyfriend.During a workout, Sophie pops the question, “Did you never have an affair, or had a few in secret?” Rakul earnestly answers, “Nope, there was none, because I think I have been too busy working. I am single.” Sophie further probes, “What kind of boyfriend do you want?” Rakul barely has to think before she replies, “He should not be frivolous and should be intelligent. I want somebody who has a drive in life you know? I am somebody who cannot just do relationships for the heck of it. There has to be a meaning to it. Two people have to be compatible. I think somewhere, love has lost its meaning in today’s time. I keep joking that I should have been born during the 70s!”

Sophie recalls, “When we started bonding, I used to suggest many names, but you rejected everyone on some pretext or other. You have bro- zoned two full industries!” Rakul exclaims, “No! no, please don’t say this! I haven’t. I just become the friend which is not a good thing!” She continues, “I can’t tell when someone is flirting, I can’t flirt to save my life! My closest friends flirt for me on the phone! Firstly I rarely know how to flirt, then I’ll get stuck somewhere.”

When inquired if she would date an actor, Rakul answers, “Ya! I mean it’s not the profession, it’s about the person that you are and if that actor is the same, why not?” Sophie says, “In the past, there have been several rumours linking you with Rana Daggubati. What happened to those?” Rakul groans, “Oh My God!,” and says, “We are neighbours, and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He’s been a friend since I started my film journey.

When I became friends with him, he was in a relationship, so we became friends first and then you are the gang!”To conclude the conversation, when Lakshmi states that all guys are friend- zoned for Rakul, she says, “Don’t say that please. I have not friend-zoned anyone in Bollywood.” Rakul seems open to dating a Bollywood actor but who would that be? Any guesses?