MANUU row: V-C shoots off letter to President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Complaining of continuous torture and harassment by Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Prof Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, the Vice-Chancellor of MANUU on Monday shot off a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also Visitor of the university, requesting him to deal the matter with due justice.

The development comes a day after the Chancellor revealed that the Vice-Chancellor has tendered his resignation. He also alleged that the VC had to take this step to prevent inquiry by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) into various allegations against him, including that of shielding a faculty member accused of sexual harassment.

Prof Parvaiz, in his letter to the President, said that he tendered resignation on personal grounds. He complained to the President that despite an inquiry committee by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and performance audit reports giving him a clean chit, no action was taken against the Chancellor for levelling “mischievous allegations” against him and “for tarnishing image of the university by sharing all the allegations in public fora”. The VC also complained that the Chancellor “fraudulently used the reference of HRD Ministry and misused his official position to distort public perception about the vice-chancellor.”

However, the Chancellor also levelled allegations on Monday against the V-C. In a communication to Express, the Chancellor said that the V-C never shared with him the reports provided by the panel inquiring into the allegations of sexual harassment against the V-C, stating they were confidential in nature.