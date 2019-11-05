Rekindling questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned graffiti artist Daku has created an installation ‘Why’, a huge question mark created using nearly 3,00,000 recycled plastic bottles at Hussain Sagar.

Daku’s ‘Question Mark’ aims to raise questions among the viewers - What can citizens do? What can governments and corporations do? What is the alternative? These questions are posed to tourists, civic bodies and corporations alike, in the hope of reaching a solution. It is to notice the growing number of problems associated with single-use plastics.

When asked about the unique artwork, Daku said, “As an artist, this is my contribution towards changing perceptions about the use of plastic. I hope this installation will help raise more questions in people’s minds. This is my take on plastic against plastic.”