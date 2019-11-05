Home Cities Hyderabad

The Sun rises again

A new art gallery comes up at Kondapur to honour the noted artist, the late Surya Prakash

Published: 05th November 2019

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lotus pond series ‘Pool of Life’ and ‘Dream of Nature’ offer tranquillity against spotless white walls that still smell of fresh paint. It’s an apartment in Kondapur now turned into ‘Surya Gallery’ in honour of noted artist, the late Surya Prakash who passed away five months ago at the age of 79 in his Banjara Hills home. Also known as ‘Monet of India’ he developed his own signature style of pointillism blended with clear spring colours quite impressionistic in their own right. Once in an interview he’d told us, “I am a colourist, not a story-teller. I do not follow any philosophy. I believe an artist should flow with whatever catches his eyes. That’s why most of my works are without any story.”

His works encompass more than five decades giving the complex mirror effect of Nature. The 34 paintings on display are in acrylics representing the abstract that dominated his opuses.The newly-opened gallery is solely dedicated to his artworks. Says his daughter Arun, who has converted the family-owned flat into a tribute to her beloved father, “Had he been alive, he’d be very happy to see this artspace. But wherever he is I am sure he’s watching this place and smiling.”

Ask the ISB management professional of her fond memory of the artist as a father and her face lights up as she says, “I was quite naughty as a child and would throw a lot of tantrums to get his attention especially through crying. He’d take me out on his scooter for ice cream.That way I also cheated him. I would run behind him to his atelier. But he never forbade me or my sister from coming there. He’d just smile and continue his work.”

It took Arun two months to get the space ready with proper lighting, painting of the walls and floor polishing. The entrance area has a large TV screen on which plays videos of the artist in loops as he paints, talks to art aficionados or moves about in his studio. The launch of the gallery was attended by eminent gallerists, artists, authors, professors, musicians and entrepreneurs in the city.

From the past
Way back in 90s Surya Prakash had opened Surya Art Gallery in Srinagar Colony where he exhibited works of renowned names like Alok Bhattacharya, Ganesh Pyne, Ganesh Haloi, Samir Mondal, Yusuf Arakkal and others.

