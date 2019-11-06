Kukatpally Y-junction signalised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several years after the Kukatpally Y Junction was shut for Metro works, the Cyberabad traffic police removed the closures and opened the junction to traffic and for pedestrian use. The police has also installed a traffic signal in the area.

At least 46 accidents occurred here in the past 22 months,of which six were fatal.

“The U-turn led to indisciplined driving. This signalised junction will now help commuters from Balanagar to cross the road toward Kukatpally, and from Moosapet towards Balanagar,” noted an official statement from Cyberabad Traffic Police.