Suresh admits to committing gruesome murder over land dispute

Kura Suresh who allegedly murdered Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy had reportedly told police that he was angry at the injustice done to his family over a land issue.

Large number of employees from the Revenue department attended the funeral of Abdullapurmet MRO Vijaya Reddy at Nagol in Hyderabad | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kura Suresh who allegedly murdered Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy had reportedly told police that he was angry at the injustice done to his family over a land issue. After surrendering at the Abdullapurmet police station after the attack on Monday afternoon, Suresh reportedly admitted to attacking her. He told the police that though she did not demand any money from his family, he was suspicious that she had taken money from the opposite party and was acting in their favour. 

Meanwhile, a magistrate had already recorded Suresh’s dying declaration and submitted it to the court. This can turn vital in the investigation. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of Suresh walking by the highway after the attack became viral on social media platforms. He is seen walking normally despite sustaining severe burns.

Kura Suresh

Even as Suresh is battling for life, the police are digging into reasons that led him to commit this heinous incident. It is found that he left home in the morning, and his mobile phone was found to be switched-off from noon. While the police say he was alone directly involved in the attack, they suspect that someone could have provoked him.

The Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Suresh had come to the office twice before the incident. Around 1.30 pm, he came for the third time and resorted to the attack. “We are probing if anybody else was also behind this attack. Further his call data is also being analysed” he said.

Inquiries revealed that Suresh had purchased kerosene at Gowrelli village and came alone on his bike.
The police also found that Suresh along with a few of his relatives had partied till late on Sunday night, during which they discussed the pending land issue. Some of them had also expressed their anger at the official apathy and reportedly said that they should do something about it. The cops suspect this had a strong effect on him, provoking him to the attack. The police have already apprehended Suresh’s father Krishnaiah and his brother Durgaiah for questioning.

