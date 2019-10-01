Don’t spread fake news on Kashmir, warns Hyderabad Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a few associations organising meetings on the Kashmir issue in the city, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday warned that the police would take stern action if any person is found circulating fake and false information on Kashmir on social media, especially on WhatsApp.

“It has been reported that some are trying to circulate provocative videos and pictures on social media, particularly on WhatsApp. Their purpose is to create law and order problems. They are using pictures and videos of incidents that have nothing to do with our country. In the name of Kashmir they are circulating old pictures of Iraq and Afghanistan,” the CP said.