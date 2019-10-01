Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains continue to hit Hyderabad

Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Kukatpally received rainfall of over 7 cm, bringing the IT hub to its knees

Published: 01st October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Roads inundated near ESI | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Giving another warning of how changing rainfall patterns would bring shorter and more intense showers in future, Monday noon witnessed a similar heavy yet short spell of rain that brought traffic to a grinding halt in almost all parts of the city.  It rained more than 7 cm in Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Kukatpally as the skies opened up, bringing the IT hub to its knees. 

The downpour led to waterlogging and inundation of several roads, with some stretches of the IT corridor reporting waist-high water and cars getting stuck in the water. Several trees uprooted in Erragadda and Bharatnagar fell on cars, damaging them. However, no casualties were reported. With water levels surging on the stretch from Kukatpally to Ameerpet, traffic went haywire, putting commuters to inconvenience. 
Meanwhile, other parts of the city like Himayatnagar and Musheerabad where rainfall was recorded at 4 cm, several two-wheeler bound commuters were stranded due to inundation. 

Traffic congestion at SR Nagar after heavy rains on Monday; 

Traffic cops urge techies to stay back at the office
In the face of heavy rains, both the civic authorities and the State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) have been failing to manage the infrastructure of Madhapur’s critical roads. As a result, the traffic police on Monday were forced to send out a cautionary notice to the Raheja Mindspace, one of Hyderabad’s largest IT parks, asking them to stop their employees from leaving the premises until the severe waterlogging in the surrounding areas reduced.

The IT park has over 100 IT companies, and employs over 1.5 lakh IT and ITES professionals. All of these employees were sent e-mails by the facility managers, urging them not to go out into the city, given the situation. The e-mail was sent at 4.30 in the evening, after heavy rains up to 7 cm lashed the area.

The e-mail further said that in case of emergency, the techies could use alternate routes proposed by the traffic police. “Please find below communication received from Traffic- Due to heavy downpour almost all the road around Madhapur have waterlogging and traffic may get stuck for long period. Please do not allow outgoing traffic as of now,” read the mail.

At around 5 pm, Madhapur witnessed a lethal mix of peak hour traffic and severe waterlogging. IT professionals and several other commuters took to Twitter to vent their anger with the situation. “Our city is unable to handle rain. Simple. And each year, this lesson hasn’t been learned by city planners whose goals are to keep building shit (sic),” tweeted Divya, a commuter.

High-intensity 
showers on Mon
High-intensity rainfall was recorded in the city on Monday. The highest rainfall recorded was 73.5mm at Madhapur. Many parts of the city recorded 30-70mm rainfall in a span of 3-4 hours in the evening

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gachibowli Jubilee Hills Kukatpally TSIIC Hyderabad traffic Hyderabad weather
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp