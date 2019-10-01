Heavy rains to continue as monsoon withdrawal is delayed till October 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon will take place from October 10 as against the normal date of September 1, a month after its normal schedule. This means that rains might continue for some more days in the State. The monsoon has been withdrawing late in Telangana, usually in the third or last week of October, over the last decade. Last year the monsoon started withdrawing on October 21.

The monsoon season (June 1 - September 30) ended on Monday with six per cent above normal rainfall in the State, at 805.6 mm against the normal of 759.6 mm, with Hyderabad receiving 13 per cent above normal rainfall at 700.4 mm, according to the IMD. Warangal (Urban) district recorded wthe highest surplus rainfall of 37 per cent above normal at 915.9 mm.

Although the State has received a normal monsoon rainfall, it has been highly skewed. As per the data shared by the IMD, of the 17 weeks of the southwest monsoon, normal rains were received only in four weeks. Eight of the 17 weeks during monsoon recorded deficient(7) and largely deficient(1) rainfall, whereas in the other three weeks the rains were large excess and in the remaining two weeks they were in excess than the normal.