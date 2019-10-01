Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains to continue as monsoon withdrawal is delayed till October 10

Although the State has received a normal monsoon rainfall, it has been highly skewed.

Published: 01st October 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon will take place from October 10 as against the normal date of September 1, a month after its normal schedule.   This means that rains might continue for some more days in the State. The monsoon has been withdrawing late in Telangana, usually in the third or last week of October, over the last decade. Last year the monsoon started withdrawing on October 21. 

The monsoon season (June 1 - September 30) ended on Monday with six per cent above normal rainfall in the State, at 805.6 mm against the normal of 759.6 mm, with Hyderabad receiving 13 per cent above normal rainfall at 700.4 mm, according to the IMD. Warangal (Urban) district recorded wthe highest surplus rainfall of 37 per cent above normal at 915.9 mm. 

Although the State has received a normal monsoon rainfall, it has been highly skewed. As per the data shared by the IMD, of the 17 weeks of the southwest monsoon, normal rains were received only in four weeks. Eight of the 17 weeks during monsoon recorded deficient(7) and largely deficient(1) rainfall, whereas in the other three weeks the rains were large excess and in the remaining two weeks they were in excess than the normal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD southwest monsoon Telangana weather Telangana rains
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp