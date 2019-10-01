Hyderabad’s own Indiepalooza was a hoot

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The second edition of Indiepalooza hosted at Tabula Rasa in Jubilee Hills was a fancy affair. It isn’t always that you would find a restobar full and waiting for the show an hour before it starts. Soon enough, Ajay Mallareddy, the owner of Tabula Rasa and a music- enthusiast himself welcomes the guests to the show and without any ado gets to it.

The show opened with Akram Ul Haq who played instrumentals and originals of his own compositions. “I made this when I was having a musical block,” he says right before playing what he calls Unibrow. Following his gig was Heat Sink and other favourites include bands like the city’s own Meghna Dundi Collective and The Detour, Chabuk, and Songsmiths. The Saturday night was one filled with music and merriment.